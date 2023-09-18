The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to all ministries and federal agencies regarding the Prophet’s Birthday holiday in the federal government, for the year 1445 AH.

The circular stated, “Based on the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023, it has been decided that the Prophet’s Birthday holiday will be on Friday, September 29, 2023.”

On this occasion, the Authority congratulated the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return them with good health and wellness.