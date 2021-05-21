When I read the message of the Writers Union, which organized a poetry evening in the Al-Fayrouz Friday Hall in Ras Al-Khaimah, memories flooded in, recalling that friendly poet Juma Al-Fayrouz, who passed by us and surprised us to leave. Did he arrange his literary journey on our negligence? Or did he know that he was leaving, so he waited a little to see how much we were negligent about him, we went too far and punished us with a sudden departure?

Or did he know that the glory of death is higher in our norms as readers than the glory of life, so he chose what transcends our pain and went to unite with the dirt? God .. Oh, Friday of Turquoise, you knew that we, as readers of a people, celebrate death and the dead, and make the life of the living creator an illusion, a waste, a mirage and a mirage. And you knew that there are homelands in alienation, and sometimes in the homelands, forgetfulness, marginalization, and forms of alienation. You choose death to live. And you chose dust to rise .. And you chose absence, to be mentioned.

But you made a mistake, Turquoise Friday, for the few who loved you wanted you alive, bright and strong that challenge your death once, and the death that kills them every time a thousand times. Did you know that every poem, every melody, every poet in the stature of your soul is a subtle magic of love and life? My friend, we do not need the death of poets. We may need another death for people who have made the banner of death a slogan over the banners of life! Oh brother of words! Did you know that the death of poets is like the death of roses in the height of spring, like the death of a child during labor, like the depletion of water in rivers … like the eclipse of the sun in the middle of the day … like the death of sap before it awakens a thousand fields … like a stormy wind pulling out the root , And cast it into the darkness of absence.

Why did you choose to die before your life was completed in the cycles of life? My friend, you died, but your memory rises in our hearts, in the singing of the soul, in the weaving of words, in the greenness of the grass, in the ringing of the faint string of remembrance. In the raging of grief over every martyr who died, with a dream and dust in his mouth. In the furnace of mothers’ sorrows. Oh, Friday of turquoise, stop your death, for we have died for a long time. Why did you choose a sudden death, leaving a wound of grief on our souls? And why when we cast you into oblivion alive, did you want to blame death for our forgetfulness? Why did you arrange the departure in a creative silence, just as you lived in a creative silence, and left us with a whip of sorrow, inflaming our souls?

Oh, Turquoise Friday … we may lament you by poetry or narration by informing us, will you inherit us – you are the free in your grave, with poetry or narration, and complain about our condition?