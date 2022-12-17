Zacatecas, Zac.- During this Friday and until dawn SaturdayThey registered multiple accidents in the state of zacatecas; the balance is three dead and several injured, including a state trooper.

Among fatalities they find each other a woman, a 18 year old Y another mane, whose age is unknown.

The first mishap occurred at noon on Friday, when a element of the State Preventive Police (PEP), during his rest day, hit a post.

A woman died in one of the accidents (Courtesy)

The events occurred in the Trancoso-Ojocalient sectione of federal highway 45, presumably the policeman hit for speeding.

Also involved in the accident a truck, but the driver escaped unharmed; while the policeman had to be taken to a hospital.

Accidents leave three dead

In the municipality of pamfilo natera registered another accident in which a woman, named Sheila, he lost his life.

According to the State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC), the mishap occurred on Federal Highway 49, at kilometer 140.

In Fresnillo, the third tragic accident occurred, in which two people ended up injured and a 18 year old lifeless.

We recommend you read:

According to NTR Zacatecas, on the state highway of silversmiths overturned a double cab pickup truck, in which three people were traveling.

Paramedics checked one of the passengers who was lying next to the truck and determined that he had already died.

During the fourth accident occurred in Zacatecas, near the La Pimienta community, a man died.

It was reported that the rollover occurred during the early hours of this Saturday, when the driver of the vehicle lost control in the curves in the direction of Morelos.