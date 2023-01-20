The KNMI has announced code orange for Friday morning for the provinces of Utrecht, Gelderland and North Brabant. From 08.00 you have to take snowfall and extreme slippery conditions into account. For Limburg and the east of Gelderland, the warning applies from 10.00. Locally, up to five centimeters of snow can fall per hour.

In the night from Thursday to Friday and Friday morning, there is a chance of slipperiness due to the winter showers and freezing of wet roads throughout the country, with the exception of the coastal strip, and code yellow applies.

Also Rijkswaterstaat warns for dangerous slipperiness and advises road users to monitor weather and traffic information. “If you have the opportunity, work from home if possible.” To make the roads less slippery, the service uses 577 gritters. In addition, 350 snow plows are active and 250 million kilos of road salt are ready.