The Emirates Foundation for School Education obligated school principals in kindergartens and the first, second and third cycles to allocate Friday an “open day” for parents of students, to meet with them and hear their suggestions and opinions, in the framework of supporting the educational process, and based on the role of the family in it.

The Foundation identified six tasks for school administrations during the first week of the new academic year, most notably organizing the gradual return to school stages during this week, allowing students’ families to participate with their children in back-to-school activities, and providing special programs for students in the first, fifth, and ninth grades, and the first level of kindergarten.

According to the school calendar for the current academic year, the first semester, which started last Monday, will include an experimental test and exams for group (B) subjects for the first semester between November 20 and 24, while end-of-semester exams will take place between 27 and 29 of the same month. Examinations will then resume on the fourth of next December until the eighth of the same month, with two days off for the “martyr” and the “national” (December 1-3). The calendar stated that the winter vacation for educational cadres after the end of the first semester will begin on December 18 and continue until the 29 of the same month.

On the other hand, the Emirates Foundation for School Education denied the validity of what was circulated by social media platforms about the death of a female student from a heart attack due to failing in a study subject or repeating the academic year, stressing that “this is not true, and it has no basis in reality, and there is no case of death for a student with this name.” in the UAE.”

The Foundation confirmed that what is being circulated constitutes an explicit violation of the Federal Law on Combating Rumors and Cybercrime, as it causes confusion in society and spreads false and unfounded news.

The Foundation called on everyone to refer to the official sources of news before circulating and publishing it.