The drug link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has come at a disadvantage with Shauvik Chakraborty. After a raid of about three and a half hours on Friday morning at Shauvik’s house, the team has taken him for questioning. Some digital devices such as laptops and hard disks have been seized from his home. Samuel Miranda’s house was raided along with Shovik and he has been taken into custody. In the NCB office, Shouvik and Samuel will also be interrogated in front of arrested drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar.

Did you buy or sell only drugs?

Shouvik Chakraborty is very important on Friday evening, as it is possible that he can be detained or directly arrested if he gets evidence after questioning. In this high profile Malmay, the NCB is also trying to find out whether it is a matter of buying drugs and selling them again rather than just buying drugs? Did Samuel or Shouvik buy and sell drugs from peddlers? In this entire case, Shouvik and Samuel are accused of taking drugs, buying drugs and transporting drugs from one place to another. There are direct arrest laws in all three cases.

Are these people not telling lies in the name of Sushant?

Friday evening is not only fond, but also important for Narcotics Bureau. The NCB on Thursday produced Zaid Vilatra in court, where he received a 7-day remand. Abdul Basit Parihar is to be produced in court on Friday. Inquiries from Shouvik-Samuel can find several links to NCB. Also it has been confirmed that these people used to buy drugs for whom. In the interrogation till now, the CBI has come to know that the purchase of drugs was done for Sushant. In the NCB inquiry, it will be known whether this is true or these people are lying about Sushant.

NCB has this evidence

The NCB has yet to have WhatsApp chat as evidence, in which there is a conversation between Shouvik, Samuel and the drug peddlers. Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda are call details, with a call history between them and the drug peddlers. Apart from this, there is also proof of money transactions. In which Samuel bought drugs for Shouvik by paying 10 thousand rupees. In such a situation, the NCB was trying to gather supporting evidence by running a search operation on Friday morning. Apart from this, there are statements of accused drug peddlers under 67 NDPC Act, on the basis of which arrest can be made.

Riya, Shruti and Jaya are also questioned

NCB will also interrogate Shruti Modi, Riya Chakraborty and Jaya Saha. Friday’s raid focused on Shouvik. Raia may be raided again. Riya’s name is in all those drug chats, wherever she is talking about buying drugs. Apart from this, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha are also named in the drug chat. In such a situation, the statement of these three is also very important.

Direct connection to Zaid-Parivar

Shouvik-Samuel’s direct connection to the arrested drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar is revealed. In the past, drug chats of Riya Chakraborty and Sushant’s staff were revealed. Shouvik and Abdul Basit Parihar met at a football club. It was here that the friendship of both grew and Abdul got Shouvik from Zaid. Samuel Miranda was introduced by Zuid to Shouvik. This friend is so confirmed that Abdul Basit Parihar has come to Shouvik’s house many times.