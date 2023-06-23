A new section for Friday afternoon. We count on your creativity.

The photo credit goes to the CBR, who is used to telling a whole story with one photo. That thought crossed our minds and that’s why we’re sharing this beautiful record with you.

Because we also give the CBR their PR moment, just the accompanying news. Extra kudos if you include this information in the caption.

The CBR is working hard to expand the number of examiners in order to reduce the reservation periods. Since the spring of 2021, more than 100 new examiners have already started. From July 10, 2023, the following applies to the minimum waiting times: Does the candidate fail the practical exam the first time? car ? Then the candidate can drive again after 2 weeks at the earliest. Now that is 4 weeks.

? Then the candidate can drive again after 2 weeks at the earliest. Now that is 4 weeks. Does the candidate fail the practical exam twice or more? car ? Then the candidate can drive again after 7 weeks at the earliest. From September 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022, that was another 15 weeks, at the moment it is 10 weeks.

Fails the candidate for the practical exam moped, microcar, motor vehicle or car with trailer? Then the candidate can drive again after 2 weeks at the earliest. Now that is 4 weeks.

There is nothing more to gain than eternal fame. Giving the really fat prizes @nicolasr and I away in our section “The Sound” in the Autoblog Podcast.

