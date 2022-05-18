Until the last century, legumes were the main source of protein in the diet of the populations of Southern Italy.

From the end of April and throughout the month of May, the farmers in their gardens provide for the harvesting of the legumes sown between the end of autumn and the beginning of winter. And, among the first to be collected, there are certainly beans, the central topic of the next appointment with the Taste of Health, the scientific column edited by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, contact person for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine.

These legumes, with a controversial history, constitute the wide and flat seeds of the Vicia Faba plant, of very ancient origins, already cultivated in the Bronze and Iron Ages. These green seeds with a delicate flavor are kept in curved pods and for a long time, in ancient Greece and imperial Rome, they were penalized by an unfortunate superstition for which they were associated with the world of the dead.

During the Middle Ages, dried broad beans, cooked in various ways, became the “meat of the poor” due to their frequent use, especially in the less well-off social classes. In more recent times, the consumption of dried seeds has been somewhat reduced, while the use of fresh seeds, albeit immature, of the fruit of the broad bean plant is still widespread in human nutrition.

But what are the nutritional properties of green beans? How often should they be taken? And how can they be used in the kitchen?

Are there any problems related to the intake of bean seeds? And, on the other hand, what are the health benefits that their consumption can bring?

