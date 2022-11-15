Never in Mexico had the death of a dog aroused so many tears. But it is that this Tuesday Frida, the Navy dog ​​who collaborated like no other in the rescue of 12 people and 40 bodies, died. They had been buried under the rubble of fallen buildings after the 2017 earthquake that devastated the center of the country. The Labrador retriever dog was 13 years old and she had already been “retired” from her work with the Mexican Navy since 2019, when she retired after nine years of service as a rescuer.

“Dear Frida”, the Navy said in a statement, “although your departure hurts us, today the Naval Family promises to honor your memory, acting under the legacy that you taught us: “nobility, loyalty and love”. Frida was part of 53 rescue operations in Mexico, Haiti, Guatemala and Ecuador, but she forever won the hearts of Mexicans when she helped with her participation in rescue efforts during the earthquake that killed 192 people.

The Labrador puppy began her Army training as soon as she was born, and from then on her trainers saw unusual abilities in her. “Qualities of independence, concentration, balanced temperament, intrepidity, curiosity, easy habituation to different environments, ease of learning…” were observed in her, reveals a statement from the Navy.

