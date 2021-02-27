Directed by Giovanni Troilo and with the participation of Asia Argento as narrator, the documentary that premieres on March 8, Women’s Day, in National Geographic, reviews the personal letters and writings of the Mexican, immerses himself in the life and work of this icon of art, owner of an intense and unconventional life, while marking a counterpoint between current Mexico and that of that time, through numerous interviews.

“Frida was recognized as an artist long before what is believed but the moment of boom, I believe, begins in the 1980s with the publication of Hayden Herrera’s biography, with which Chicano feminists take her as the banner of their struggle, “said Cristina Kahlo, the Mexican artist’s great-niece, on the occasion of the launch of the documentary “Frida. Viva la Vida “on March 8 at 9:00 pm It was within the framework of an interview with the Télam agency.

“Not long ago I was walking in a world of colors. Now I inhabit a painful planet. I aged in an instant”, is heard at one point in the story, based mainly on the woman’s personal writings, in reference to the tragic car accident that left her his spine shattered when a tube was embedded in his stomach.

Born on July 6, 1907 in Coyoacán, Frida started painting right after the accident, “that the brand for life”, moment in which “two Fridas are born: the one who became an icon of strength and independence” and the one who was tied to her physical limitations, two faces of the same person, with a single heart “, relates the actress Asia Argento throughout the plot.

“I paint myself because I am the subject I know best,” said the Mexican painter who “turned itself into a work of art”, and that was later transformed into a pop icon, a symbol of feminism and the artistic revolution, a decision made beyond herself.

“Frida with two birds”, a portrait of the painter Frida Kahlo (1907_1954).

The life suffered that marked one of the most magnetic figures in Mexican culture is known, not only because of the accident she suffered in her youth, which kept her bedridden for long periods and forced her to undergo multiple operations, but also because of her fragile health as a child, when she contracted polio, which is why she also spent a lot of time in her room.

The film delves into the heart of Mexico – then and now – between cacti, monkeys, deer and parrots, alternating exclusive interviews, with documents of the time, evocative reconstructions and the works of Kahlo herself, which include self-portraits more famous (from the one with Diego Rivera, from 1931, and The two Fridasfrom 1939 to The broken Column, from 1944, and The wounded deer, 1946).

“Frida represents women in a very broad sense. And it shows how, despite adversity, certain limitations, a woman can get ahead. And despite the fact that Diego Rivera had such a strong, imposing personality, Frida’s work -which is autobiographical- never immerses herself in Rivera’s world, she always maintains her own voice “, Cristina Kahlo (1960), great-granddaughter of Guillermo Kahlo (Frida’s father).

“Frida represents women in a very broad sense. And it shows how, despite adversity, certain limitations, a woman can get ahead”, defines Cristina Kahlo, a descendant of the artist.

“Frida’s work evidently narrates her own life. If she had a problem, she reflected it in the work. And everything that surrounds her, the animals, the flowers, the cats, the parakeet, the fish, the monkeys, everything, it’s not that was an imagined work, the animals were in her house, all that surrounded her, in her house and she plants it within her work. And in that autobiographical narrative she co-invests the viewer into her accomplice, her confidant, and I think that’s why It captures us so much, it makes us feel a bit complicit, a bit confident, of what she is not letting see “, says Kahlo, photographer, who has exhibited in more than forty group exhibitions in Mexico, France, Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, Belgium and the United States.

The documentary shows a Frida who, despite the severe pain she would suffer until her death, thanks to painting and also writing, her way of dressing and her unmistakable style, Kahlo has become over the years in a role model, that it influenced both plastic artists and musicians and designers.

“I think that when people go to Frida’s exhibitions, they will not only see the work but also they are going to look for her “says the artist’s great-niece.

The documentary reviews the incredible episode by which, in 2004, a series of hidden boxes in the bathrooms was discovered in the Casa Azul, which Diego Rivera had expressly asked not to open until fifteen years after his death, revealing for the first time the world one collection of photographs, letters, postcards and books unknown until then.

Regarding the link established between Frida and feminism, Cristina Kahlo commented: “I believe that this association was born from her strength. Frida was a very strong woman, who always remained faithful to her ideals, to her way of thinking and living life. Although she was not someone who manifested herself as a feminist, she was a woman with feminist characteristics and qualities, for the fact of being so strong, so authentic, so creative, that is very important, and for the same reason she has become a symbol of women “.

“I always wondered why young women are so attracted to the figure of Frida Kahlo. It was hard for me to understand where young women and adolescents are linked to her. And I understood that a girl identifies with the flowers on her head, the dresses, girls love to dress up as Frida Kahlo. In the case of adolescents, they identify with the figure of Frida by rebellion, that moment in life when you need to break the patterns, and already in mature age you leave to identify with many more things: if you make art, if you have cheated on your husband, if they have cheated on you, if you have a disability. Frida is such a multifaceted personality. There are many points with which you can identify, “he concluded.

Source: Mercedes Ezquiaga / Télam

