Frida sofia, daughter of the renowned Mexican singer Alejandra Guzman, has caused controversy after his recent statements in which he accuses his grandfather Enrique Guzman of abusing her when she was just 5 years old.

Frida’s strong statements took place in Miami. There the young woman recounted the relationship she maintains with her family and revealed several passages in her life that cause her a lot of pain. The daughter of the rocker declared before the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for the program First hand.

There he stated for the first time before the cameras: “Betrayal after betrayal, more lies from many people. From my uncle, from my grandfather, from Michelle. That’s why I sent them all to the scourge. “

After what was said, Frida continued with another revelation, in which she accused her grandfather of abusing her. “He was always very abusive. Look, I start to tremble because I have a lot to say about it. He was a very disgusting man, very abusive. I was scared. He did ugly things to me, ”she said through tears.

Likewise, the young model confessed crying that she was always afraid of him: “I hate him. It is a crime ”, she also thought that she felt sick for believing that she was responsible for what happened.

Finally, before Frida’s statements, the singer responded on the program Sale el sol and questioned the mental stability of his granddaughter. “In his madness, but it’s okay. What do you want me to say? That laughter wins me, yes laughter wins me. Go see her in a hospital, see how she is doing ”.

