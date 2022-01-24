frida sofia, the only daughter of the Mexican rocker Alejandra Guzmán with Pablo Moctezuma, adds a new confrontation against the law, after being arrested in Miami (United States), according to the images shared by the YouTube channel, gossip not like, by Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, in its edition of Monday, January 24.

Why was Frida Sofía arrested?

The granddaughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmán was arrested on the night of Sunday the 23rd for two charges against her.

“Arrested for disturbing a public place, disorderly conduct, resisting police –arrest– without violence” , explained the journalist Javier Ceriani.

Frida Sofia’s arrest information is also listed on the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

According to Gossip no like, the interpreter of “Ándale” and “Nada es para tanto” was given a bail of 1,500 dollars, of which 1,000 were for resisting at the time of being arrested and the other 500 for her conduct.

Javier Ceriani reported that Frida Sofía’s bail took a long time to be cancelled, for which she spent several hours in detention.

Frida Sofía and her problems with the law

This would not be the first time that the 29-year-old has made headlines for legal problems. In 2021, he caused a media earthquake when he accused his grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, of inappropriate touching when he was five years old. The complaint made first happened in the First Hand program, was then taken to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, also involving his mother Alejandra Guzmán.