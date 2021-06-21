Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.20.2021 19:17:14

After accusing and denouncing his grandfather, Enrique Guzmán, for sexual abuse, Frida sofia has received criticism from the Guzmán family, mainly from his mother, Alejandra Guzmán, and offenses from Internet users who support the interpreter of “Your head on my shoulder.”

Although the influencer has not faced these situations alone, because since the media conflict began, her father, Pablo MoctezumaHe has supported her, to the extent that he has also attacked Enrique and the singer of “I was waiting for you.”

For the support that his father has given him, this Father’s Day Frida decided to congratulate him through a post on his Instagram account.

“Happy Father’s Day, cute daddy! Thank you for holding my hand when I needed it most“The singer also pointed out at the beginning of her message.

Later, Frida thanked her father for “having his feet on the ground. Thank you for unconditionally caring and loving all your children. Thank you for always giving your best. Thank you for loving me as I am. Thank you for bringing Beatriz Pasquel (her stepmother) into my life“.

“Thank you for being my family. I love you!”, Concluded the famous.

It highlights that Pablo did not take long to respond to his daughter: “My love, I would have loved to always have you by my side every day of your life“.

“You make me very proud, your strength, your courage, courage and talent are examples for all. I love you, chatorrina divine, “he added.

Furthermore, Frida’s publication was also seen by her stepmother, Beatriz, who commented to her: “My precious love, we love you with our soul“.

yhc