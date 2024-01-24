The fourth season of 'The house of the famous' began this Monday, January 23, with celebrities as protagonists who will have people talking during this new edition of the popular reality show. Telemundo in Mexico. Frida Sofia She was one of the famous people who appeared in the promos for the popular program, which caused her followers to wonder what happened to her, after not being one of the participants. What was her explanation for his absence? Find out here.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Benito the giraffe and why is his transfer a victory for animal rights activists in Mexico?

Why didn't Frida Sofía make it to 'The House of the Famous'?

It was for an important reason. The model Frida Sofia shared a press release on his Instagram account clarifying the situation publicly, due to rumors that began to circulate in different media and from his followers.

“The Telemundo network contacted me to be part of the aforementioned program and, after various talks and negotiations, we had reached an agreement to confirm my participation; However, I must inform you that the reason why I refused to be contractually bound for this purpose was in response to a request from Endemol. “The purpose of which was for the undersigned to grant my consent so that, through a legal entity that exists in North America, a company would be hired to carry out an investigation regarding each and every aspect of my private life…”, they communicated. .

In addition, He indicated that he did not agree with the investigation because he considered it an invasion of his private life.. Furthermore, he highlighted that on one occasion he agreed to show his non-criminal record.

Press release from Frida Sofía. Photo: capture Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Mazatlán Carnival 2024: when will it take place and who are the CONFIRMED ARTISTS?

Did Christian Estrada have anything to do with Frida Sofía's non-arrival to 'The House of the Famous'?

One of the strong rumors that began to circulate on social networks was the incorporation of Christian Estrada to the 'The house of the famous', attributing that his ex-partner would be the problem. However, this was denied after the press release of Frida Sofia.

Participants of the House of the Famous 2024. Photo: Telemundo

Who are the parents of Frida Sofía, the Mexican model?

Frida Sofia She is the daughter of the Mexican artist Alejandra Guzman and the businessman Pablo Moctezuma. Alejandra Guzmán is a renowned figure in Latin music, achieving a successful career in the entertainment industry. Although the relationship between Alejandra Guzmán and Pablo Moctezuma has experienced ups and downs over time, Frida Sofía has preferred to distance herself from them for personal reasons.

#Frida #Sofía #breaks #silence #didn39t #manage #enter #39The #House #Famous39