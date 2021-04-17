The daughter of Alejandra Guzman, Frida sofia, announced through his social networks that he will take legal proceedings against “various people” after having publicly revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse in his childhood by his grandfather, the singer Enrique Guzmán.

“I inform you that with the unequaled support of my family and friends I have made the decision to initiate legal actions against various people for the facts that are public knowledge”, He communicated through his Instagram account.

In said statement, Frida Sofía mentioned that the Oléa & Oléa law firm will be in charge of handling her case. In that sense, he asked the media to contact them with any questions.

Publication of Frida Sofía Photo: Instagram

Alejandra Guzmán speaks out against Frida Sofía’s complaint

After Frida Sofía’s complaint where she reveals that she was the victim of undue touching at the hands of her grandfather, Alejandra Guzmán issued a statement, on behalf of the whole family, where she assures that she will not testify about the issue.

“We have been following the strange accusations made by Frida Sofía Guzmán in the media in recent weeks. We have chosen not to respond through the media, but letting Frida Sofía know that we love her, that we hope she will get the help to improve her mental health that she so clearly requires and that we are here with open arms, as long as any intention to clarify and reconcile is done privately and without intention. to expose it in the media, “said the singer of” I was waiting for you. “

Frida Sofía, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.