Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán left their grudges behind and spoke again after many years apart. During the program Wake up America, the young woman revealed that she already has communication with her mother.

The rocker said that she was concerned when she learned that the Mexican star had been infected with the coronavirus. Thus, he decided to call her to find out about her health.

“I start to see on YouTube that ‘he is not going to free her anymore’, that ‘he says goodbye to Frida’, you know how some little people are tabloid and I got scared. I did not know I had COVID-19. I found out thanks to you. He left me a very nice message and I dialed him, “he said. Frida to the panelists of the Univisión space, this Friday, March 19.

“That weight of having such a strong distance, with my own mother, is as if something happens, God forbid, we never know when it’s our turn. That step is not just talking, I think we do need strong, intense therapy, both of us, with a professional. Start there ”Added the young woman.

Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía chat live

At one point in the conversation, Alejandra Guzman She joined the program through a phone call to express how proud she is after speaking with Frida after a long time.

“I listen to it well and I am very happy because, as a mother, you always want that and I believe that everything that has happened can be solved. I am in the best way with an open heart, ”said Silvia Pinal’s daughter.

Finally, the rock singer left some emotional words to her mother after listening to her. “ Mommy, to be happy I need you in my life ”, He expressed.

