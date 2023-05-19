“There is room at the bottom” brought hilarious scenes in chapter 222. One of them was starring Francesca Maldini. Her eternal enemy, Frida Betancourt, sent her a report they did about her relationship with Diego Montalbán. In this, the reporter asked Alessia and Cristóbal’s father if her relationship is “for love of the pig or the chicharrón”.

After entering the link that her rival sent her, “Noni” saw the file and was very upset. First, she recorded an audio of her answering Frida, but she deleted it, as she didn’t want her to think that she had offended her. However, throughout the chapter, various characters talked to her about her age. VIDEO: America TV

