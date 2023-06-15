Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Under the auspices of the 15th edition of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, the results of four races for the “Al Wathba Stallions” Cup for purebred Arabian horses, which were held in Europe, resulted in the victory of “Frida” in Belgium, “Domas” and “Evando do Norfa” in Italy, and “Aslan Al-Shahnia” in France.

The holding of the festival races comes as an encouragement from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support owners and breeders in most countries of the world, to breed and acquire purebred Arabian horses, and to shed light on their races.

The “Wallonie Glen” track in Belgium witnessed the “Al Wathba Stallions” cup for horses four years old and over for a distance of 1500 meters, with a prize of 5 thousand euros. Al-Zarka, and in the third place, “Bahi”, and the champion recorded a time of 1:42:66 minutes.

At the Italian “Tagliacozzo” track, two races were held for the Al Wathba Cup, the first for the title of the “Al Wathba Stallions” Cup award for three-year-old horses for a distance of 1350 meters, whose prize is 6,050 euros, and he won the title “Dumas” for the owner and coach Christian Mitini, led by Giuseppe Arkovitch, and recorded 2:11:50 minutes, and “Amor” came in second place, while “Damiandriksenta” came in third place.

“Evando de Norva” by Miguel Antonio Domenico, under the supervision of Paolo Perini, and led by Abdullah Al-Rahras, won the second race title, for horses four years of age and over, for a distance of 1900 meters, with a prize of 6.050 euros, recording 1:26:10 minutes, and came in second place. Elidor, and thirdly, Elida.

And in the French “Langon Libourne” track, “Aslan Al Shahnia” was imposed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, under the supervision of Thomas Dumillo, and the rider Marina Brunelli himself led in the “Al Wathba Stallions” cup for three-year-old fillies for a distance of 1800 meters, with the participation of 12 horses that competed for the financial prize. amounting to 12 thousand euros.

The champion recorded a time of 1:56:69 minutes, and “The Goblin” came in second place, while “Enevay” came in third place.

The festival includes the crown jewel of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Cup, the Al Wathba Cup Stallions, and the International Forum for Purebred Arabian Horse Racing.

The first races of the festival started strongly last January 11, when new races were added this season 2023, and 152 local and international races are being organized around the world, including races that have been upgraded to classified categories, including races for the first, second and third categories.

The festival is supported and sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the National Archives and Library, the main partner, Mubadala, the official partner, National Feed the Strategic Partner, Emirates Airlines, the official carrier, and Etisalat, the official partner.

Al Masoud also sponsors Nissan, Areej Al Amirat, Omair Bin Youssef Travel, Yas Channel, the General Women’s Union, Viola Company, the Emirates Association for Purebred Arabian Horses, the Emirates International Endurance Village, and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.