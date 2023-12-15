Frida was always Frida even though her birth record said Alfredo and even though neither she nor anyone around her knew what a trans person was. She knew it after years, many, “the name”, just the name, the definition: trans woman. The rest, no. Now, at 44 years old, Frida Cartas, a Mexican born in Mazatlán, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, has published a book that was not going to be a book but “a gift” to her mother, Lubia, “so that they would never die.” those memories”. No matter how dark they were, because Transport to childhood (Almadía, 2023) is love but it is also violence in a balance that was sometimes on the verge of not being maintained, inside and outside the home, and always crossed by social class: “faggot”, “puto”, “joto”, rapes, abuses, mistreatment, contempt and humiliations to which she was subjected by classmates, boys and girls, adolescents and adults, also her father, and that that woman, her mother, cushioned with what she says was “a defense against claw”.

Ask. In the book there is a constant contrast between very different types of violence and the love of his mother, also of his sisters.

Answer. It is very painful, it is also a book of wounds, but the process of writing it was very healing and becoming very aware that there are things that are going to remain open and it is okay to stop feeling guilty because I have not been able to heal some of those things.

Q. Some weren't just outside her house, they happened inside.

R. What happens inside the house went beyond what I could sometimes assume. Normally she felt like she could breathe inside the house and not on the street, but sometimes she felt like she needed to go out because where she couldn't breathe was inside. Today [este martes] It is December 12, it is the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the most representative of Mexico. When she was little she prayed to the Virgin “I want to die, I want to die”, I asked her if at Christmas she could bring me her death as a gift, if I could go to heaven with her. While she was writing this book she was thinking about what has to happen for a 10-year-old girl to want to die.

Q. Suicide or attempted suicide among minors is something that is increasingly talked about.

R. Yes, while writing this book, data came out: now, in Mexico, three children commit suicide every day and it has nothing to do with transness, but with depression, pain, torture. The world is very cruel to children, not only in my country but in the world: wars, forced displacements, migration.

Q. How important is the protection of mothers and fathers in the context you are referring to, and in your own experience?

R. The greatest emphasis should be on taking care of the mental health of these future adults. When there is also a sexual difference, there is a problem of guilt and shame, which is not natural but naturalized. My mother's accompaniment was very loving, strong, but she did not have that pedagogy to be able to explain to me why who I was was not wrong, she could not help me with shame and guilt. I think that a pedagogical combination is necessary, I don't know if it is academic, but knowing how to name the basics, like the “abc” of trans; and at the same time not letting go of that grip, that defense for those who are most vulnerable, boys and girls whether they are cisheteros or gays or lesbians or trans.

Q. And socially, how necessary do you think this pedagogy is?

R. In what we are seeing now, political confrontations and discourses, it seems to me that there is not even a willingness to understand this difference, but rather there is a complete desire to criminalize and demonize it. We must stop criminalizing, because that has nothing to do with pedagogy, but with something more human, more empathetic, more supportive, with seeing that everyone has a difference. “You also have a tail that gets stepped on,” as we say in Mexico.

Letters, in the Mary Read bookstore, in Madrid. Claudio Alvarez

Q. How do you feel about this within the feminist movement?

R. I came to feminism around 2010, when I started reading theory, and it seemed like a safe space to me. Not now, but what does seem to me is absolutely necessary. Disputes come from repeating the mistakes of history; At some point lesbians were also attacked because they refused to marry or have children. As Audre Lorde says, it is not the differences that separate us, but the inability to understand these differences. There has been bad anger in not wanting to listen, in not wanting to sit down but only attack us, in the public and in the media, in marches and demonstrations.

Q. Solution?

R. Sit in more closed places, without internet, to be able to listen to each other and not leave there until we understand that it is not necessary to be friends, but to unite. I think that the idea of ​​power has somewhat consumed many feminists, who came first and fought for it a lot, and now they think that a trans woman is going to take away that space of power. And it's not that way. A trans person is precisely the one who has been whipped by power: you have to detonate power rather than aspire to have it as a status.

Q. Do we also have to trigger certain perceptions about how feminism understands care or household chores? In her book she talks about how she always liked cleaning and cooking and it took away her stress and how she always felt like a caregiver. Do you think it was due to gender mandates and roles?

R. When I go out with my boyfriend and his son, whom I have taken care of since he was born, everyone reads us as the cisheterosexual woman with her husband and son, and those readings take you to those patriarchal figures. But for example, I am bisexual, we have an open relationship and my care has nothing to do with gender roles. These social readings fail to see those vanishing points from normativity. Regarding the question of tasks, feminism precisely made me see that care [de las personas o del hogar] They are a job. When I started working caring, cooking, cleaning, it was because it is something I know how to do, that I like and relaxes me, and I started to monetize it. It's work and you have to name it what it is. On my resume, for example, I have the title housewife and writer and sometimes in interviews they don't even mention it, they remove it, they make it invisible.

Q. Did you ever want to be that, invisible, because of the violence that surrounded you? When did she first become aware of that violence?

R. I was about seven years old when I woke up one night to the screams of a neighbor whose husband, a military friend of my dad's, [su padre también lo era] I was hitting him. My mother woke up and ran out, opened the door to save the neighbor, and I remember running after her. At that moment I realized that I thought that this violence that I saw as normal, in other ways but normal within the home, was also normal around me, in the neighbors, and that it was normal in the world. In the street they hit me, girls, boys, little children, they called me a puto, a faggot and a fool. When I left there I realized that I myself had violent reactions and eradicating that is a very difficult job, it is not in the body like an infection, but that violence rots you a little. So it was self-defense. Now, a part of that self-defense is my writing.

