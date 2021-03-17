Through a blog and her YouTube channel, Frida Guerrera has dedicated herself for years to give a voice to victims of femicide, especially minors. Because of her work, she has received numerous threats, but she is determined to continue making violence against women visible.

Mexico City. Outside the National Palace, on February 14, 2020, a group of women held a fiery protest against femicides in the country. Inside, at the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a woman, journalist and activist, also raised her voice.

“Women are screaming out there. Why? Because we have more than 250 femicides so far in 2020. More than 300 homicides, if we speak in general. Why isn’t there – just as there is an anti-kidnapping prosecutor’s office, specialized for this issue – a specialized prosecutor’s office for the issue of femicide? ”, He questioned the microphone.

Her name is Verónica Villalvazo, better known as Frida Guerrera, and that day she gained greater notoriety in her work to disseminate cases of femicides, for having questioned the federal president.

“Sorry I raised my voice, but that’s what I came to, precisely to make it clear to us then what is the position of the president towards us women. If something is really going to be done and not just simulation. ”

“There are more than 250, Mr. President. There are thousands, thousands of families looking for Justice for their daughters and that it does not remain in the past. It is not a year, we do not come, Frida Guerrera has not been denouncing femicide since 2019, I have been doing it for many years, and the answer is sometimes that, null and deaf ears, “he reproached.

As a result of her complaints, the harassment of Frida increased.

“In 2017 I began to receive threats of all kinds. I was doing my broadcast of ‘Femicide, national emergency’ and in that I fell a wave of Legion Hulk. And they begin to say a series of things from when they were going to kill me to all kinds of offenses “, he recalls, in an interview with France 24.

He reveals that just a year and a half ago he was assigned a stronger protection scheme “because threats are all the time, every day.

Frida is a psychologist by training, so she is used to dealing with victims.

“First, when I stand in front of a family, I have to interview the pain, give it restraint, make them cry, make them angry (…) and when they already cried and got angry, then I always ask that question. Now present it to me and tell me what it was like, because I’m not going to meet it, “he tells this medium.

“He has been in charge of making visible all those cases that have been forgotten”

In Mexico, according to official figures, there are more than two femicides every day. In 2020, 969 occurred.

Whenever there is a femicide, Frida seeks to be there. An example is the case of Victoria Pamela Salas Martínez, a young woman cruelly murdered by her partner.

Consuelo Martínez, mother of the victim, recognizes Frida’s work and says she is deeply grateful.

“Frida is a woman like few there are. She has been in charge of making visible all those cases that have been in oblivion, because that is how they leave us, buried, “said Doña Consuelo, who considers Frida as a second mother, “because to my mother in life I could not tell her the pain that I was carrying, what they had really done to my daughter, and Frida knows what they did to us, what it caused me the femicide of my daughter ”.

However, there are those who accuse Frida of profiting from the victims, of using their testimonies to gain relevance and condition their support in exchange for spotlights.

Doña Consuelo dismisses and discredits those claims. Frida herself assures that she has “all the proof that all of this is a lie. Let them sacrifice me, let them do whatever they want, ”he says.

Despite the threats, Frida is determined to continue her work, through her blog and YouTube channel and her Voces de la Absencia movement. “I’m never going to shut up, never”, promises the activist.