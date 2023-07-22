Frictional Gamesthe team of the famous series Amnesia, wants experiment with new topics which allow the study not to be limited to the usual representation of thehorrorexploring different moods in order to offer more complete experiences on an emotional level.

“Here at Frictional Games we follow a holistic methodand that plays a huge role in the design and feel of our titles,” creative director Thomas Grip said in an interview.

A few weeks after the debut of Amnesia: The Bunker, received with excellent reviews from the international press, Grip wanted to clarify that “although all our games have been horror in some way, what we try to achieve is a sort of ‘playable immersion’.”

An experience that with horror is easier to set up, explained the creative director. “However we are also exploring themes outside of making things spooky. For future projects I think we will reduce the horror aspects to focus more on other types of emotions.”