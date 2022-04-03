The election of the new leaders of the irrigation modules in Ahome caused the confrontation of the groups that are vying for power in the countryside.

It is the redoubt that they want to monopolize because it is where there is money, which is used to control “los compas”.

Some were ahead of the times. They are already campaigning when the call has not even been issued, which has already caused friction between them.

For example, Juan Díaz, who resigned from the presidency of the Municipal Peasant Committee number 5 to run for the presidency of the Mavari Irrigation Module, in Higuera de Zaragoza, openly denounced the current board for bringing their candidate. Not only that, but to use the body’s resources in order to favor it.

These positions are so attractive that the morenista Ramón López Félix resigned as director of Municipal Health to fight for the leadership of another irrigation module.

No one can say surprised by the jolt that occurs, but the ideal is that the spirits do not overflow. May there be maturity and responsibility.