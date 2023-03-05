Director of the NGO Educafro, focused on promoting racial equality, Friar David Santos intends to demand from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the appointment of a black person to replace Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retires in May, at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) . In an interview with Estadão, he considered that this would be a way for the PT to honor the commitment to diversity, assumed in the campaign. The religious and activist is preparing to go to Brasília in the next few days, where he will try to have an audience with Lula.

20 years ago, during his inaugural term in Planalto, the PT nominated the then prosecutor Joaquim Barbosa, who became the first black person to preside over the Court, to the Supreme Court. There, he gained notoriety for acting as rapporteur for the monthly allowance, a corruption scheme through which the Executive guaranteed support in Congress.

The friar argued that a possible black minister in the STF would send a positive signal to young people. “If I turn on the TV and there are only black people being beaten by the police, I grow up with this unresolved self-esteem. You have to dream of big things too.” He also stated that he does not expect the defense of a “priority agenda” in the Court. The important thing, he highlighted, is to show society that a black person judges any matter with the same quality as other judges.

The NGO defends the name of André Nicolitt for the Court. The judge holds a PhD in Law from the Catholic University of Portugal and is a professor in the graduate program at Faculdade dos Guararapes (UNIFG). According to the friar, blacks with “very high legal practice” are not chosen for the STF because they do not have relationships with influential people – or, as he defines it, because they are not “friends of the king”.

What indication does a black minister on the Supreme give to society?

It shows that Brazil is evolving in its human capacity to value inclusion and respect for what is different. At the same time, Brazil is in tune with what he signed. Brazil signed the UN treaty to guarantee diversity in all spaces, against any form of discrimination and exclusion (the country is part of the International Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination). Well, it’s easy to sign, but what about fulfilling it? We are 56.2% Afro-Brazilians and in the STF we are 0%. Where is the representativeness so promised by the left? Our STF is not in Switzerland, but in this fantastic mixed country that is Brazil.

Does Educafro intend to formally deliver nominations to President Lula?

As soon as this interview comes out, I want to hand it over to President Lula. It’s our plan. I’m going to Brasilia in the next few days. If Lula is faithful to his human trajectory, he will seek judges who, in addition to the constitutional values ​​of unblemished legal knowledge, have already gone hungry, been persecuted by security guards and taken “tough” by the police. We cannot have a STF made up only of those who have never taken the bus to work or who have not gone through what Lula and the poor have gone through and are going through. In the STF, we need to have judges who bring the pain and colors of the people.

Is there any document with indications?

Yes, there are already several Afro-Brazilian entities producing documents indicating the names of Afro-Brazilian women and men. We want this to be a healthy dispute, in which we are a part.

Do you think the president is willing to do that?

This is the big question mark. In the campaign, combating structural racism was a commitment. When he chose the ministers, he managed, between blacks and browns, to place seven. Now, when choosing STF ministers, we are hoping that the chosen one is not a “friend of the king”, but someone who serves Brazil, with a commitment to democracy. We understand that our nominee is a very high degree Democrat. We did a quick survey, and we have more than ten black men and women with postdoctoral degrees and very high legal experience. Why are they not chosen? Because they are not “friends of the king”.

Do you think that a black judge, upon entering the STF, should have a priority agenda?

Our issue is not having a priority agenda, because the STF, of all the courts in Brazil, is already the most honest in terms of respect for indigenous, afro, quilombola, women, and LGBT diversity. It is the most sensitive. So, we are absolutely sure that the discussion is not about having a guy who is our defender; no, it is someone who will show society that a black judge judges with equal or superior quality to any other judge, in any matter.

An argument, then, is it to inspire black children?

We are aware that the visual example is decisive in the modern world. If I turn on the television and there are only black people being beaten by the police, and only white people are in charge, I grow up with this unresolved self-esteem. If I place a black person as a minister of the STF, I will give reference to the youth. They need to dream about big things too. Children and adolescents cannot forever imagine themselves at the limit of their father and mother.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.