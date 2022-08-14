“From the observations conducted on the spot last week it was evident that the public has ignored the current recommendation to keep a clear distance from the walrus”

Freya, the Norwegian walrus who became a tourist attraction for his forays on boats in the Oslo fjord, has been suppressed. The Norwegian authorities reported this, adding that the animal posed a risk to humans. The female walrus, weighing 600 kilograms, known affectionately as Freya, has become a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks, despite warnings issued to the population by law enforcement not to approach and pose for photos with the enormous marine mammal.

Specifically, the decision to kill the animal, reports the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, was taken “on the basis of an overall assessment of the continuing threat to human security”. “From the observations conducted on the spot last week it was evident that the public ignored the current recommendation to keep a clear distance from the walrus” and “therefore the possibility of potential danger to people was high and the welfare of the animals not guaranteed” .

Head of management, Frank Bakke-Jensen, said other options were being considered, including relocating the animal elsewhere. But the authorities concluded that it was not a viable option. “We are in solidarity with the fact that the decision may cause a reaction from the public but I am firm in believing that this was the right choice – he highlights -. We have great regard for the welfare of animals, but life and human safety must take precedence ». Atlantic walruses normally live in the Arctic. It is unusual for them to move to the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.

