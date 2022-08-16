Farewell to Freya, the mascot of the Oslo fjord, capital of Norway. The walrus was killed by selfies, according to the accusations of animal welfare organizations that mourn the death of the poor wild animal. Freya used to welcome tourists and stand next to them in the Norwegian fjord and many took pictures with him.

Everyone knew a Oslo this female walrus, who used to sleep on boats, get close to tourists and take lots of cuddles. Tourists often took photographs with her and Freya had become so accustomed to human contact that she no longer had mistrust or fear of humans.

Freya was constantly surrounded by people, shouts, flashes, starting to lose useful habits to survive in her habitat. About her He could no longer sleep well, because tourists even went to wake him up to be able to take selfies with her.

According to experts, in fact, walruses should sleep 20 hours a day, but Freya couldn’t sleep that much, as tourists had mistaken her for a tourist attraction. The animal was beginning to be in pain and stress.

Local authorities have decided to tear down Freya, because according to them it could be a danger to tourists. When, on the other hand, the tourists had caused the animal’s mood to change, feeding it by force and depriving it of its useful habits to survive.

Walrus killed by selfies and the indifference of the local administration, which now defends itself in this way

Through on-site observations last week we made it clear that the public has ignored the current recommendation to keep a clear distance from the walrus. Therefore, the management concluded that the possibility of potential harm to people was high and we could not guarantee the welfare of the animal.

Failing, therefore, to stop the tourists, the local authorities preferred to kill that poor innocent animal. Dead due to the wild animals and to a reckless and inhuman management of its habitat.