Freya, a female walrus, had become the mascot of the Oslo fjord, approached tourists, slept on boats, and was caressed, being very used to the human being who for years fed her to take selfies in her company. In short, a tourist attraction.

Thus, as often happens, in wild animals, the lack of fear and distrust leads them to be excessively confident and therefore dangerous for man. And this is what happened to poor Freya, who, surrounded day and night by people, flashes and screams of tourists, had begun to no longer sleep as her ethology demanded of her. According to experts, the species should sleep 20 hours a day, but Freya did not satisfy her physiological sleep due to the disturbance of the tourists. Thus, the animal, stressed and confident, according to the authorities had become a danger for tourists. Yes, but the fault of the tourists.

The solution to the problem of the walrus sleeping on boats, therefore, was to cull it. Killing not just an innocent being, but a victim. Victim of unhealthy tourism, victim of people’s ignorance, of selfishness, victim of mismanagement that had to do everything possible to prevent people from feeding it, protecting the walrus from humanization and disturbance.

Instead it did not happen. Freya was fed, approached, blackmailed with food for selfies, exploited for tourism and finally, once “used” enough, she was put down for showing signs of stress due to her not being respected.

According to the Norwegian authorities, every effort has been made to discourage tourists from approaching the animal. “It was made clear through on-site observations last week that the public has ignored the current recommendation to keep a clear distance from the walrus,” said a fisheries directorate statement. “Therefore, management concluded that the possibility of potential harm to people was high and the welfare of the animal was not being maintained.” Thus, finding no alternative solution to killing, Freya was killed.

It is not clear what were the prevention and disincentive measures for tourists to prevent them from feeding the walrus, but obviously whatever they were, they were not enough.

Siri Martinsen, spokesperson for animal rights group NOAH, said: “It’s very shocking. It was a rushed measure and the authorities should have fined anyone who did not heed the advice to stay away from Freya. It was a missed opportunity to show people how to respect wild animals. “

“It is infinitely sad that they chose to euthanize such a beautiful animal simply because we did not behave well with it,” said biologist Rune Aae.

Another option, which is not clear why they did not take into consideration, would have been to move the animal into captivity or semi-freedom, thus protecting tourists from any danger but at the same time protecting the walrus and saving its life. . Indeed, earlier this week, the Green Party reported that experts recommended sedating Freya, taking her out of populated areas and moving her to the Svalbard archipelago. But Bakke-Jensen, Norway’s defense minister, said it was “not a viable option because it would have been too complex.”

According to Per Espen Fjeld, biologist and former wildlife researcher, the media coverage that Freya’s story has had and is having is excessive compared to much larger problems such as climate change and the loss of ecosystems, due to which every thousands of animals die every day … like Freya, only without a name and a story behind it.

“If we were really interested in walruses we should look north, where thousands of Freya’s relatives live. The sea ice they live on is melting due to climate change. It is a gigantic paradox that these challenges receive almost no attention, while a lone walrus is protected as if it meant everything. Unfortunately, not all walruses have names like Freya. ‘

Definitely a profound and very right thought, but that deflects the focus on the issue: climate change and the loss of biodiversity are a serious and urgent problem, but this does not mean that tourists should not be made aware of the right relationship to have with wild animals. Indeed, it is useless to fight and try to educate on the protection of animal species, if at the same time we allow people to invade the space of wild animals, disturb them, feed them, alter their ethology to take a picture and finally, when these become a problem, handle them as waste, killing them by washing our hands for our mistakes.

* Chiara Grasso is an ethologist and president of Eticoscienza

