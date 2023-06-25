There is the legendary Juventus ten with Del Piero written in the stands. And Alex is on the pitch. There is the 19 of Lecce in the audience. And Chevanton is on the turf. There is Totti’s immortal yellow and red shirt that stands out among the nostalgics present at the “Paolo Mazza”. And Francesco is still there, on the trocar inventing magic. But there are also the 6 of Ungari from Modena, the 20 of Bierhoff with red and black stripes, the 18 of Batistuta when the Argentine won the Scudetto in the capital and the 9 of Ronaldo, the phenomenon, signed by Inter. Operation Nostalgia has brought the beauty of football back to the stands (the passion of the fans) and the recent history of Italian football to the field, the one that gave the creeps to those who are now starting to have some white hair. But not only. Many young people flocked to Ferrara to see live a generation of phenomena, led not only by Del Piero and Totti but also by Milito and Di Natale, Chevanton and Fiore, Galante and Frey. Chills for the over 13,000 who flocked to Emilia Romagna to review a football that was, still capable of giving the emotions of the time. And there was no shortage of goals in a match that ended 4-3 for the team led by Del Piero (in the black jacket) against that of Totti (in the white shirt). On the net Milito, Del Piero on penalty, Pizarro and Chevanton (braces) and De Ceglie.