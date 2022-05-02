Through a press release, the creator of Freud’s Bones, Axel Fox, has announced the official release date of the game. The launch window was scheduled for this month, but we now know that the title will arrive on PC on May 25.

Freud’s Bones is an anomalous narrative adventure, centered on the concept of the fragmentation of the ego, on the need to find an ally in oneself. The player, Freud’s inner demon, will have to shake him with the sole purpose of digging into his bones and discovering the roots of his pain.

Untangling therapeutic sessions, epistles, social pressures, nocturnal walks and evenings at the literary café to obtain the subsidies of the bourgeois, the player will be the demon perched on Freud’s shoulder, always in search of the roots of his malaise. Freud’s dreams, anger and dissatisfaction will push the player to try to take more tobacco, more cocaine, in an attempt to ease his pain … But only at the end of the journey will the answers be obtained!

“Freud’s Bones is the first point and click narrative game to pay homage to the birth of psychoanalysis and its founder, addressing the themes of sexuality and neuroses filled with existential doubts“, reads the official description of the title.”Let your patients lie down on the most famous sofa of all time and confess their secrets, their obscene fantasies, their most painful traumas … help them find themselves!“.