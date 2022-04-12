The mechanic, busy in the kitchen, has just removed material from his car and shouts: “I don’t remember, was Freud hot?”

I feel taken by surprise by this unexpected question from an unsuspected quarter and realize somewhat ashamed that I have never looked into this issue before, that the mechanic is apparently high on the list. As I search for a plausible answer, he approaches me and opens his palm. It contains two tap buttons, labeled ‘chaud’ and ‘froid’ respectively.

