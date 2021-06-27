With the arrival of the heat, the river beaches of the Region begin to fill with intrepid bathers who challenge the cool waters of the Segura as it passes through the Vega Alta. After lifting the restrictions that made last year hardly usable, the residents of the municipalities of Calasparra, Cieza, Abarán, Blanca, Archena and Mula come every weekend to mitigate the intense heat of the Murcian lands. In fact, yesterday the river areas were full of visitors.

In these municipalities, the Segura offers beautiful corners that invite you to take a good soak in its crystalline waters. In Calasparra, the Embarcadero beach, the one located at the foot of the sanctuary, and the Bayo area are those chosen by many of the neighbors and foreigners who, in addition to fulfilling their religious prayers to the Virgen de la Esperanza, take advantage of the displacement to take a dip in a totally unknown Segura. But special is the bath in the Bayo beach. Among rice fields and with a paradisiacal landscape, the neighbors relax without time between the unmistakable aroma of the sowing and the surrounding romerales.

Main river beaches of the Region Calasparra

El Bayo, El Embarcadero and Remolino del Cañar.

Cieza

El Gorgotón, La Presa, Las Estacas, El Arenal, Hoya García and La Era.

Abarán

The Jarral.

White

Iron Bridge and the pier of the canoeing club.

Mule

Caputa Fountain and El Salto del Usero.

In Cieza, there are many places where a good lunch or snack on the banks of the river can remain in the memory of the whole family for the rest of their days. One of them is the so-called Fuente del Borbotón or renamed by the locals as El Gorgotón. It is an emblematic thermal spring, located on the left bank, very close to the Almadenes power station. Its waters flow from the river itself “like gushing,” say the neighbors. Hence, it has been known by that name even since Roman times. Other bathing areas in Cieza are the river beach of La Presa, Las Estacas, El Arenal and La Era.

Blanca’s pier, very frequented by locals. /



C. KNIGHT



In Abarán, El Jarral is the river area most used by residents. Every weekend, dozens of people come to get into its waters and enjoy the dam, which is used as a slide. And as a novelty this year, the Community has implemented a surveillance and rescue point for bathers, along with others that are going to be enabled Archena, Bullas, Calasparra, Lorca and Mula.

After the Jarral, and already in Blanca, any place in the Segura can be used for bathing. The river by itself is a great beach of several kilometers on either side of the channel, where every year there are more visitors who do not resist mitigating the heat in these cool waters. Especially crowded these days are the area near the Iron Bridge and the pier of the canoeist club.

In Mula, Fuente Caputa is filled with bathers summer after summer. The area is declared a Site of Community Interest for the valuable habitats it houses. It is also a Site of Geological Interest (LIG) due to its stone formations. The watercourse is encased between limestone walls, sandstones and marine marls, and runs from pond to pond, giving rise to a wetland that has made it a Special Protection Area for Birds.

Young people play in the water on the Bayo beach (Calasparra). /



C. KNIGHT



Premiere in Archena



On the other hand, there are many residents of Archena who bathe in the Segura river, although the municipality did not have its own river beach until this year. It will achieve this through the ‘Archena playa’ project and it will be inaugurated next week.

The project contemplates carrying out aquatic activities with different types of boats along the navigable stretch of the Segura as it passes through the town. The space ranges from the dam next to the sports center to the pier of the Puente de Hierro. It will also host relaxation workshops and maintenance physical activity, which will take place in the leisure area between the beach and the Paseo Ribereño.