Fresh’n Rebelif you didn’t already know it, it is a company born in the Netherlands in 2013 to bring some color in all those too black and gray accessories of mobile devices, with the idea that style is as important as the functionality of the product. A few days ago we already had the opportunity to test the Clam Elite, wireless headphones with sound customization, and today we present the Bluetooth Soul speaker, which we have had the opportunity to test thoroughly in recent weeks.

Fres’n Rebel Soul: unpackaging

If good morning starts in the morning, the unpackaging of the Soul speaker already promises very well, given the care for the presentation. As a site dealing with technology we obviously had the opportunity to test many products, yet this is the first time that we have found a note written directly by the team. A small gesture that, in my opinion, enhances the attention for the customer of this company.

Inside the cardboard package, which is very resistant, we simply find it bluetooth speakerthe cable for USB-C connection which recharges the product and the 3.5mm audio cable. In addition there is a adhesive with the company logo and a very resistant fabric bag.

As I mentioned in the introduction, Fresh’n Rebel’s attention to color and design has led to the creation of several versions of the same product, which is available in colors bronze, sand, blue, green, mauve, Grey And redthe version featured in this review.

The wide availability of shades allows you to adapt the speaker to any decor and to meet the personal tastes of those who buy it.

Extracted from the package, I was also impressed by the sensation received when taking the product in hand: the plastic parts are sturdy while the speaker area is soft and pleasant to the touch. Of course these are not characteristics that can influence the choice of this product, but after having tested numerous portable bluetooth speakers this is the first that gave me such pleasant sensations.

In the upper part there are the buttons to move from one song to anotherthe button play and the volumewhile on the back the button power on and of connection to bluetooth and, well hidden behind a soft plastic cover, the AUX output and the USB-C port. On the top there is also a indicator light that lights up green when Fresh’n Rebel Soul is on, di blue when bluetooth and di pairing is active red when the charge is less than 20%.

Everything in this product is about design and attention to detail, from the materials used to the arrangement of the buttons, so as to enhance the beauty of the product, a feature that together with the quality make it a must have among bluetooth speakers: and it is precisely the quality that we are going to talk about now.

Fresh’n Rebel Soul: our test

The connection via bluetooth occurs very quickly and remains stable throughout the playback time. When turned on, the speaker reproduces a sound that I found perfectly in line with Fresh’n Rebel and its logo, the profile of a lobster, since it recalls the sea or the sound of water in general. Another of those points that confirm the attention to every detail, even the most apparently insignificant ones.



https://tech.icrewplay.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/soul_1.mp3

Speaking of the audio quality, the bass is decidedly full-bodied and deep, the sounds are clear, the volume reaches very high levels, even if you will hardly use it to the fullest indoors. Even when the volume goes up, sounds remain clean without distortion. The sound is also propagated in the room thanks at an upward angle of 12 degreeswhich allows you to fill the environment: even moving away from the source the sound remains high and deep.

The audio quality I experienced in the Fresh’n Rebel Soul is comparable to the one I experienced with a much more expensive speaker brand. I was sorry not to be able to test the coupling with two speakers that I imagine amplify the sensation of surround that is already perceived: thanks to the Double Fanin fact, it is possible to use the Soul in stereo mode.

There declared duration of about 15 hours it allows you to easily use it on the move, which is made even easier by the fact that Fresh’n Rebel Soul is splashproof thanks to IPX5 technology: certainly not to be used in a downpour, but you will not have to worry about a few drops of water.

One thing that surprised me very positively is the presence of a microphone inside the speaker: if you receive a phone call while you are playing music from your smartphone, you can answer directly through the Soul. I did the test with a call leaving the phone in another room and the conversation was perfect for both me and the interlocutor.

The charging time declared by the manufacturer is 2.5 hours.

You will be able to buy Fresh’n Rebel Soul on the official website or up Amazon at the price of 129.99 euros, including shipping.