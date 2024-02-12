Do you want to save and make grocery purchases? Walmart Mexico invites you to take advantage of Fresh Tuesday, a unique opportunity to stock your pantry with fresh products at incredible prices, as the company seeks to attract all Mexican families with its sales that stand out for price and quality.

As usual, in the weekly store corporate campaign, on Fresh Tuesday you can find special discounts on fruits, vegetables, meats and deli products in all Walmart and Walmart Express stores.

On their website they highlight exclusive offers on perishable foods, providing customers with the possibility of purchasing fresh products at low prices and high quality, to satisfy the needs of their customers.

Specific offers and discounts for the Fresh Tuesdays for February 13 have not yet been published by Walmart. We recommend you stay tuned for updates to know the prices and products on offer.

Tuesdays are the best day to go to the nearest stores or place orders online to take advantage of these promotions, so you can get an idea of ​​the great promotions you can find, We tell you about fruits, vegetables and meats that are highlighted on the Walmart website today, Monday, February 12.

⦿ Fruits and Vegetables: There are products such as Saladet Tomato, Chinese Melon, Maradol Papaya, Golden Perón, Gala Apple, Anjou Pear, among others, with special discounts per kilo.

⦿ Meat and Fish: Enjoy discounts on products such as Whole Chicken, Tilapia Fillet, Shrimp, Mojarra Tilapia, Ground Beef 90/10, Boneless Chicken Breast, Milanese Chicken Breast, Chilean Salmon Fillet, and more.