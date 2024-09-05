Preparing something crunchy with an ingredient as watery as tomato does not seem like an easy task, but the Greeks have achieved it in their domatokeftedes. This kind of vegetable pancakes, fritters or meatballs -choose the translation of keftedes – whichever suits you best – come from the island of Santorini, but are prepared in different ways in other parts of Greece. Although they are especially juicy thanks to the presence of fresh tomatoes, they also give you that tasty bite typical of fried foods.

Its preparation is not too mysterious, but to carry it out without problems it is advisable to follow a few rules. Resting the tomato with salt so that it releases some of its water is important, as is resting the dough once all the ingredients are mixed. Use little oil to brown the tomatoes. domatokeftedes It’s a risky sport: this is coming from someone who has tried this recipe on several occasions, some with disastrous results. Tomato or cherry tomatoes? Both are fine, but the second option makes things easier because it requires less liquid. You can play around with the herbs or even the cheese: use whichever ones you like best. I highly recommend watching the video above to fully understand the steps.

Ingredients For 4 people 600 g of tomatoes

1 small or half large onion

A few sprigs of fresh herbs: mint, parsley, basil…

1 teaspoon dried oregano

150 g sifted flour

1 teaspoon of chemical leavening agent (Royal type yeast)

150 g crumbled feta cheese

Sunflower oil or mild olive oil

Black pepper

Salt

Yogurt to accompany Instructions 1. Chop the tomatoes into small pieces and place them in a colander over a bowl. Add salt and stir. 2. Chop the onion. Add it to the tomato, mix and let it rest for about 15 minutes. 3. Meanwhile, chop the herbs (you should get about two or three tablespoons) and crumble the feta cheese. 4. Pour the liquid released by the tomato and onion into a glass. Advice You can drink it or use it for gazpacho or sauce. 5. In a bowl, combine the well-drained tomato and onion with the chopped herbs, oregano, feta cheese, sifted flour, baking powder, a pinch of salt and black pepper. Mix and let rest for another 15 minutes. 6. Heat a finger’s worth of oil in a frying pan or low saucepan over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot but not smoking, brown spoonfuls of the mixture, being careful not to let them stick together (see video). Cook for three or four minutes on each side, making sure they don’t brown too much (if they do, lower the heat a little). 7. Leave on a rack or plate with kitchen paper to drain a little and serve. They can be accompanied with Greek yogurt beaten with a little salt and herbs. Advice They can be made in advance and then heated in the oven or air fryer.

