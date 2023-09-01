In recent times, the film world has presented us with great films, among the favorites of many there are always those of comedy and thriller. That is why now we will present one that has captivated more than one with its premiere in 2022 and that today has been reigning on a streaming platform due to the plot it presents. ‘Fresh’American production that has been directed by Mimi Caveit will leave you with the willies because it touches on cannibalism in a very normal way.

‘Fresh’ stars Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian Stan. Keep reading this note so you can learn a little more about what this movie is about and where to see it because it has a very good rating from critics.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Sound of Freedom’: the true story of Gardy Mardy, the boy Tim Ballard has been looking for for more than 10 years

Noa and Steve are the protagonists of ‘Fresh’. Photo: StarPlus

What is ‘Fresh’ about, the film that talks about cannibalism?

‘Fresh’ is an unusual film, since it begins as a conventional romantic comedy; however, as the minutes go by, it takes a 360° turn by becoming a dark and disturbing tape. The critics have given their point of view regarding this feature film and mention that Lauryn Kahn, the screenwriter, and Cave, the director, have created a social thriller in which not only gender dynamics are questioned.

Where to watch the movie ‘Fresh’ streaming?

‘Fresh’ is available on the streaming platform star plus. The film will tell you the story of Noa, a young woman tired of dating apps who decides to give a chance to a man named Steve, an attractive and charming person she meets in a supermarket. However, after their first date, she realizes that he has an unusual appetite and that from then on his life is in danger.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Time Trial’ FREE ONLINE: where to SEE Liam Neeson’s full movie in Spanish? [GUÍA COMPLETA]

Is ‘Fresh’ a thriller or a comedy?

Because of the story that ‘Fresh’ brings, many will think that it is a conventional horror movie; however, the script written by Lauryn combines elements of black comedy, drama, and social criticism. With this she seeks to create a metaphor about control, naming and consumption that is seen in modern relationships. On the other hand, this tape also touches on issues such as trust, deceit, manipulation and intimate partner violence.

#Fresh #film #talks #cannibalism #good #rating