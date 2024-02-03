Green is good, red is bad, that's how easy the Nutri-Score, the food choice logo on foods, should be. The reality is different. Manufacturers can adjust the score to their own advantage. And that does happen. Nutritionists even speak of perverse incentives for scoring. “Soon you will have a basket full of A's and B's, while the question is whether they are really healthy groceries.”

#Fresh #salmon #NutriScore #fish #smoked