Before facing Fresh in our review it is good to make a premise that starts from the dawn of his means of communication. Cinema has always had a very special relationship with the bodies of its protagonists, especially when they are female. To this particular ratio must be added all the gender stereotypes more classic found within the noir and horror genres, especially that of “Helpless victim”. If we notice it, in the vast majority of these stories the female figures are represented in bloodbaths and even worse, supporting creative reasoning that goes beyond the simple dimension of fiction, also merging with the social issues of our own company. This film opens up its possibilities starting from all this, starting from a drawing very familiar which also becomes original little by little, without ever daring too much. It also boasts a narrative choice not too far from many others on the same thread, but we find one quite dynamic formal style and fluctuating, with aesthetic flashes and figurative junctions ready to continually reshuffle the various themes dealt with and the moralisms of the case. This undoubtedly remains one of the greatest advantages of the film.

Distortion

Fresh, the film of which we offer you our review today, premiered on January 20, 2022 to the Sundance Film Festival, which was then released in the United States on March 4 of the same year on the Hulu platform. In our land will officially arrive the April 15, 2022 on Disney +, like Star Original. Representing the directorial debut of Mimi Cavethe film has met with some success with audiences and critics, reaching, for now, a general appreciation, and therefore arousing curiosity even towards fans who have not yet had the opportunity to see it.

There plot basically revolves around the character of Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a girl looking for a partner in a world where everything seems pretty cool and schematically managed by classic dating apps. We get to know her during one of these, immediately entering her personal perspective on her. This is not about the classic human being looking for love, rather a person who is simply looking for someone with whom share something, or even just a spark to show her that there is something different. Her character remains strong of one’s loneliness in appearance, while remaining open to the possibilities of life. In a context where everyone comes out following the same identical and repeated stylistic features, however, something totally unexpected happens to her, Steve (Sebastian Stan) falls into his life.

He is the other side of the coin, and from the very first shot in which we see him as the protagonist he appears different from all others, outlining from a “I don’t know what” apparently indecipherable. It does not have social networks, it is a surgeon successful, and it looks particularly “Old school” in the same way in which relationships with partners are lived. From this meeting the fuse is lit that will give way to the events of a story apparently romantic and easy-going, hiding ablack soul ready to wrap at any time. Noa falls in love, maybe she hasn’t done it in a long time, and she builds a bond of trust with him. From this moment everything changes, evolving towards developments increasingly linked to the dimension of thriller / horror. Fresh, in fact, offers viewers two very unique things, a story that is increasingly sinking in noir darker, and as we will see later in the review, a formal style that is lightens a lot of dynamics and basic themes.

This is where one hundred percent comes back into play title of the film, also because the “freshness” of which he speaks obviously binds to the dynamics more distorted in which the protagonist will be involved, but at the same time underlines the way in which the director has treated the starting narrative material. If on the one hand we find ourselves suddenly involved in one climax of horror descending and progressive, on the other everything comes curiously lightened by a direction that constantly shuffles the cards on the table, reworking the very perception of the situation and the actions of the protagonists. We could almost say that it is a “Horror with comic hints”a hybrid in which everything moves in the same direction that lovers of the genre know by heart, but does so with its own step totally personal and certainly memorable. Thanks also to a particular attention to the most disturbing details in progress, translated into images “Exquisite” reminiscent of directors like Tarantino. The quotes in fact, many remain at the cinema, first of all we find some stylistic charms that can also be found in the Shining Of Kubrickor ad American Psycho.

A formal swing

It is precisely this particular style to distinguish Fresh from many other films of the same genre, and it is good to underline this in a review. Also because the story itself it’s not too originalwhile releasing some criticisms heavy on our dear and old consumerism. The director then captures some traits to draw our own hunger and need to to consumeand takes them to extremes through a story pulp who is not afraid to dare when needed, even playing down some of its nuances. This particular narrative approach can only remind us of authors of our own literature of the 90s, such as Aldo Nove or Niccolò Ammaniti, even if contextualized in a medium and in a very different period. The result is a film that continually alternates its own formal registers, moving from one genre to another without ever being too obvious in this, but rather enhancing a story with a plausible hatch, but nevertheless never completely unpublished. The interpretations of the two protagonists are very good, especially that of Sebastian Stanhere in a very complex character with multiple shades.