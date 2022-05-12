Sinaloa.- If you worry about take care of your health, you lead a fitness lifestyle and enjoy high quality products, Fresh Market, by Casa Leylocated Plaza Ceiba Culiacán, next to the Tec de Monterrey, It will be your great ally.

Opening

At the opening ceremony were Juan Manuel Ley Bastidas, President of the Board of Directors and General Director of Casa Ley; Álvaro Ley López, founding partner; the governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro.

In his speech, Juan Manuel Ley Bastidas expressed: “for us, at Casa Ley, it is a special occasion and also a reason for nostalgia. Don Juan Manuel, from wherever he is, will be celebrating that we are taking a leap into the future and that with this we bring his beloved Culiacán one more reason for pride and reaffirm what his sense of belonging was.”

Variety of products

This supermarket is a new and functional concept when it comes to shopping, where comfort and quality are paramount. You can find vegan, organic and free range products, of course without neglecting the traditional products of the basic basket.

In addition, you can buy international butter-based bakery, vegan desserts, an extensive variety of delicatessen products, such as sausages, Serrano ham, chistorra and Pamplona chorizo ​​from Spanish brands. Of course, the premium meat cuts cannot be missing. You can also enjoy regional dishes.

Fresh Market also offers homemade chocolate based on national cocoa and imported chocolate; as well as a pharmacy, cafeteria, grocery, delicatessen, fruit and vegetable area, among others.

The self-service store 48 of the Casa Ley chain in Sinaloa it offers a winery unique in its kind, with special wines and liquors, high-end champagne and limited edition from France, Chile, Spain, the United States and nationals.