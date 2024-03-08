Not every day is suitable for cooking a rich dish like Asma Khan's bhuna khichuri. This was definitely one of them: children who fly out all eat at home and take their supporters with them. In the Asian neighborhood supermarket, my middle daughter and I find split mung beans, they indeed look like yellow lentils. My son is kind enough to bring green peppers. The recipe is not complicated, but does require attention to the steps and their order. All the pits are busy: in addition to bhuna khichuri, cauliflower with cumin seeds, green beans and crispy tofu are in the making. Also served with fresh cucumber raita. The mung beans give a pleasant taste bite to the rice, which smells and tastes delicious. Warm and full, with cinnamon and cardamom and bay leaf and turmeric, with the sweet-savory of the caramelized onions, but also with the fresh kick of grated ginger. Speaking of kicks: a few people dare to take a bite of a pepper. Afterwards there is a craving for chocolate, so with the eldest daughter I quickly make flat brownies for coffee.

Have you tried one of Janneke's dishes and would you like to tell us how it went and show you the result? Send a photo with text (maximum 200 words) to [email protected]