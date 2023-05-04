Korean studio Npixel has revealed fresh gameplay footage of its upcoming MMORPG Chrono Odyssey.

The game is being built on Unreal Engine 5 and this second trailer for the game really shows off the power of the engine.

The setting is a western-style fantasy world of magic and dragons, but the pretty graphics are certainly eye-catching. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Chrono Odyssey – Gameplay Reveal

So what exactly sets Chrono Odyssey apart from other MMORPGs?

“Our vision for Chrono Odyssey is to continue the legacy of beloved MMORPGs that have stood the test of time,” said the game’s producer Samuel Seo on the PSBlog.

“At first glance Chrono Odyssey may seem like your typical MMORPG, but what sets Chrono Odyssey apart from the rest is its unparalleled graphics, made by the UE5 engine and our accumulated expertise.

“We have also elevated combat to new heights by incorporating the Chrono (time) element, which serves as the core of the game’s universe, as well as the real-time MMO content enjoyed by hundreds of players to provide a dynamic social experience unlike any other.”

Seo promised the open-world of Setera will have “stunning scenery which transforms with each passing season”, while combat is real-time and allows players to switch seamlessly between multiple weapons.

Six classes will be available: Swordsman, Ranger, Sorcerer, Paladin, Berserker, and Assassin. And some battles will be alongside “hundreds of other players”, be it against colossal beasts or other factions.

Manipulating time, though, seems like the real twist on gameplay.

Said Seo: “As you venture through the game’s world, you’ll come to understand the symbolic importance of Chrono – a force that not only drives the storyline but also plays a pivotal role in combat and progression. With the ability to manipulate time and space, you’ll be able to stop time, rewind events, and explore other timelines and overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

There’s no release date yet, but the game will launch on PlayStation 5.

Last year saw the release of two major MMORPGs from Amazon – New World and Lost Ark – both of which had strong starts that have seemingly tailed off.

Can Chrono Odyssey live up to the likes of World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14? Time will tell.