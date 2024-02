Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 7:26 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Ingredients: 200 g of fresh DO Murcia cheese, rosemary honey, 100 g of walnuts, fresh basil and a lime.

We cut cheese triangles half a centimeter thick, put them on the grill or in a frying pan until they take on color and…