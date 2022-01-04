A fresh batch of games will be available for PS Plus subscribers from today.

First up is Persona 5: Strikers. Released last year for PS4, it’s a follow-up to the critically acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 but with musuu-style combat alongside its teen drama.

Next is Dirt 5, available on PS4 and PS5. The off road racer has 70 routes spanning ten global locations for its career mode, four-player splitscreen, and online multiplayer modes.

Lastly there’s Deep Rock Galactic on PS4 and PS5, featuring space dwarves exploring procedurally generated caves in 1-4 player co-op.

In addition, a number of games are also available on PlayStation Now from today.

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest in the hit fighting series, heads the line-up, along with Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, comic book roguelike Fury Unleashed, open world sandbox game Unturned, and time traveling platformer Super Time Force Ultra.

Experimental space game Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition has also been added PlayStation Now.

Last month’s batch of PS Plus games came with some controversy with the release of Godfall: Challenger Edition – a version of the game that doesn’t include all content.