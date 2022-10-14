They will be very different free sessions from the usual ones for the next United States Grand Prix. Four teams, in fact, will use Austin’s PL1 as a showcase for their youngsters in compliance with the new rules that require their use on Fridays. Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Alfa Romeo will send Robert to the track respectively ShwartzmanAlex PalouLogan Sargeant and Théo Pourchaire.

The four will make their debut in a Formula 1 race weekend. Palou’s choice for Austin is significant and certainly not accidental: in this case McLaren intends to underline the link with the United States by sending the champion to the track. IndyCar of 2021. Youth poker will replace Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi and one between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari has not yet announced who will have to make room for Shwartzman).

In Austin there will then be room for a fifth “non-starting” driver: Antonio Giovinazzi. The former Alfa Romeo will drive the Haas, but it cannot be considered as a rookie (you are such if you have a maximum of two races in Formula 1 behind you). The Italian will run as third driver and will replace Kevin Magnussen.