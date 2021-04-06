The traditional Bando de la Huerta parade, which runs through the sights of yesteryear along a journey set with bands and floats, puts the finishing touch to a day in which thousands of Murcians and visitors take the city of Murcia . From early in the morning, families and groups of friends dressed in regional costumes roam the streets, squares and gardens, giving color and joy to the most popular, crowded and international festival in the capital. This is the prologue of what should happen today in the city of Segura. However, the evolution of the pandemic forced the City Council to suspend the celebration, for the second consecutive year.

Orphans of a day in which to exalt the garden and its traditions, LA VERDAD pays a heartfelt tribute to Bando de la Huerta with an updated version of the mythical ‘Canto a Murcia’, piece included in the zarzuela ‘La Parranda’ and unofficial hymn of the city. Artists from the land participate in the new ‘Canto al Bando de la Huerta’ KUVE (Maryan Frutos), Funambulista (Diego Cantero), Óscar Ferrer (vocalist of Varry Brava) and Daniel Sabater, together with the accompaniment of the string section of the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia (OSRM). In addition, the cornerstone of this challenge has been the music producer Pedro Contreras, who took on the task proposed by the Marketing department of the newspaper to renew the jewel of Francisco Alonso, dating from 1928, with a new score, but respecting the traditional libretto by Luis Fernández Ardavín, with the purpose of developing a contemporary song that continues to be recognizable by Murcian society.

The audiovisual project, under the artistic direction and production of LA VERDAD, has the special participation of Levante Star, the sponsorship of Hijos de Juan Pujante and Grupo Fuertes, and the collaboration of the OSRM. The official presentation took place yesterday at the factory of the beer brand in Espinardo, specifically in the Brassage Room –where the beer is cooked–, and since its launch through the newspaper’s website and social networks, it went viral on the internet and WhatsApp groups.

The theme includes a renewed score, but maintains the traditional libretto by Luis Fernández Ardavín



«The video clip has a dual purpose. On the one hand, vindicate our ways of celebrating our traditions and that we want to recover when all this happens. On the other hand, to convey a message of hope to society through music ”, explains José Manuel Jiménez, director of this project and the Marketing department of LA VERDAD. It was conceived two months ago, when the cancellation of the Bando de la Huerta was announced. “Far from being immobile in lament, we decided to act and make a positive contribution through culture,” he stresses.

To do this, Jiménez contacted Alberto Garre, manager of the OSRM, to add her to the project, and both launched the proposal to the music producer Pedro Contreras to take on the new score. “I want to thank the trust placed in me”, confessed the composer, admitting that the “project has not been complicated, but it was curious and elaborated in record time”.

He described the updated version of ‘Canto a Murcia’ as an “important achievement” and also took advantage of his intervention to congratulate the four Murcian artists – “thank you for getting the best result and making my work much easier” – and the Symphony Orchestra : “It is an honor and a huge privilege to work with her because she enriches any project and brings the necessary distinction to elevate music to another level.”

Contreras’ ‘yes’ was joined by the voices of KUVE, Funambulista, Óscar Ferrer and Daniel Sabater to bring the traditional’ Canto a Murcia ‘to 2021. «It is a work of rabid actuality, because the most modern and interesting thing that is happening now in Spanish music it may be that current of musicians that is approaching their roots and musical tradition, to vindicate it and update it with contemporary sounds, “contextualized the Marketing Director of the newspaper.

The video clip is recorded in the most emblematic locations of Murcia, such as the Plaza de las Flores, the Paseo de Alfonso X, the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga and the Plaza de Santo Domingo. It also includes photographs from the LA TRUTH archive with couples, families and friends celebrating the Bando de la Huerta and placing them in the same places where they were taken, to “pinch the viewer through their memories of what was experienced in the most popular festival in the city. city ​​”, highlighted Jiménez.

The video clip has been recorded in the most representative corners of the capital, such as the Plaza de las Flores and Alfonso X



“It has remained like a work of art,” defined Yayo Delgado, Estrella de Levante’s head of communication and external relations, while ensuring that “it is a pride to participate in this project”, within the framework of the historical support of the beer brand to the Spring Festivities.

For his part, Alberto Garre emphasized the professionalism of the cast of participants in the video clip: “It has been easy to work with everyone, because if the parts put themselves together, they not only add, but multiply,” he said, downplaying the importance of the complexity of the production part. “It is not easy, but the versatility of the OSRM in the face of these challenges is unquestionable,” he said.

The OSRM manager praised the result of ‘Canto al Bando de la Huerta’, obtaining a close version: «With melodic turns typical of the singers, some rhythmic model of current music and the string instruments of the Symphony Orchestra; we have been polishing a very large block of marble until we reached this new version. We had to take care of this jewel of the zarzuela, both as an original work and as a heritage of Murcia »