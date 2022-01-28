A Russian tourist, who often travels both within the country and abroad, named the pros and cons of traveling in the winter season. She spoke about this in a personal blog on the platform. “Yandex.Zen”.

The girl noted that if you do not travel for the New Year holidays, then the prices for air tickets and accommodation are significantly lower than in the summer. In addition, according to the Russian woman, only in the cold season you can see unusual angles and views of popular attractions. Moreover, winter landscapes are seen by a much smaller number of tourists, which makes the locations really unique to visit.

“For example, on a recent trip to Karelia, we rode a hivus on the Onega ice and visited the frozen Kizhi: in my opinion, these buildings are much less magical in summer than in winter,” the traveler gave an example.

Also, the author of the blog noticed that the number of tourists decreases in winter, which allows you to enjoy the sights without haste. However, the disadvantage of traveling in winter, the girl called the need to buy comfortable clothes.

“Despite good clothes, you have to dress in layers like cabbage, and this is tiring. Well, plus always walk in a hat, you get tired of this too, ”the traveler specified.

Earlier in January, the main advantages of off-season travel were named, including lower prices compared to the peak season, low competition for booking services and comfortable weather conditions.