A Russian tourist who often travels around the country and abroad recalled the existing free services on trains for passengers. She spoke about this in a personal blog on the platform. “Yandex.Zen”.

The girl noted that passengers have the right to ask the train conductor to make a bed for them – while first of all this service is provided to the elderly, people with disabilities and pregnant women. In addition, in branded trains, employees are required to cover the upper shelves in any type of carriage, even in reserved seats.

“You are not obliged to fold and hand over linen – but if it’s not difficult for you, why not,” the blog author called for respect.

Among other things, tourists can get a glass with a cup holder for tea, checkers, chess or dominoes, a sewing kit with needles and threads, or basic medicine from the first-aid kit from the conductor for free. “The conductors, by the way, often have microwaves, and you can ask them to heat your food there. They are not obliged, but they can, ”the traveler shared her secret.

The Russian woman also added that passengers traveling on the bottom shelf of the train have more privileges: only they have the right to sit at a table and put things in the luggage compartment. Moreover, they have the right not to allow tourists from the upper places to sit on their shelf.

“But let’s still remain human, and think purely humanly about others, and not formally, according to the rules of transportation,” the girl urged.

Earlier in January, the same Russian woman reminded about the important rights of tourists on the train. For example, according to the law, it is allowed to make no more than two mistakes in the full name when booking a train ticket – a passenger with a typo in the document must be allowed to pass if the train does not follow an international direction.