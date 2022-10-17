Guanajuato.- the disease of Alzheimer’s It is a disease that causes loss gradual from memory starts with small forgetfulness and can get to the point where the patient can’t fend for himself.

Nope have been found Causes exact of this degenerative condition but there are studies that have helped determine some actions or habits what can reduce the risk of suffer from it.

The doctor and researcher of cognitive development and deterioration Jonathan Graff-Radford associated with the Mayo Clinic organization, explains that in particular carrying a Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

This diet includes lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fish also uses the olive oil as the main cooking fat.

the mediterranean diet what’s more of reducing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s is beneficial for people with risk of illness vascular.

Add other recommendations that are basically good habits of life and avoid addictions, among them he mentions, No Smoking, control blood pressure, the cholesterol and the diabetesrealize physical activity and stay socially active.

He suggests doing what you can to maintain a healthy weight, use the skills of thought and memory as well as be aware of hearing loss and limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages to name a few.

In the same sense the Pasqual Maragall Foundation advocate to do studies of prevention although this measure is not yet popularized.

And the University of Tennessee Medical Center in United States, coincides with the doctor Graff-Radfor, since he recommends the regular exerciseat least 20 minutes a day working on strength, balance and coordination.

It also recommends keeping social interactioneither joining a volunteer or a club, maintaining contact by phone or email and even connecting with others on social networks, preferably or going out at least once a week with friends.

Of course, stimulating the mind cannot be lacking in these recommendations, learning something new, that represents a challenge for the mind or even increases the complexity of an activity that is already carried out such as playing the guitar, painting or learning another language and doing memory exercises, Starting with something simple and then increasing in difficulty.

We recommend you read:

Let’s remember that there is still no cure or treatment for Alzheimer’s. Research continues and the best thing we can do to prevent it is to maintain a healthy body and an active mind.

In the face of any symptoms or suspicion of suffering, the most important thing is to go immediately to your GP