From: Jens Kiffmeier

“Fly to Bali”: Friedrich Merz (CDU) scoffs at an event in Mainz about climate activists. © Jenny Tobien/dpa

Climate activists disrupt a speech by Friedrich Merz in Mainz. But the CDU boss scoffs at the last generation – and recommends a trip to Bali.

Mainz – Beach instead of courtroom: The trip to Thailand by two accused climate activists continues to cause a sensation. Instead of facing the judge in Stuttgart, the representatives of the last generation chose to fly to Bali – and in doing so triggered a heated debate about the double standards of their movement. Whether rightly or wrongly – for their critics they delivered a through ball. And it doesn’t get any easier for their own supporters either, as an action during a party appearance by Friedrich Merz in Mainz shows.

Because of the trip to Bali: Friedrich Merz mocks the climate activists when he appears in Mainz

Because a protest action by two climate activists ended in scorn and ridicule. In Mainz, they unrolled a banner during Friedrich Merz’s speech at an event for the mayoral election. A young activist glued herself in front of the lectern. Merz took it easy and cracked jokes: “It’s nice that you’re still here! Your colleagues are in Bali at the moment,” he says in a video posted on Twitter, which immediately went viral on social media.

The disruption lasted only a few minutes. Room attendants loosened the woman’s stuck hand with oil. The activists were then escorted out of the hall. Under the laughter of the Union politicians, Merz called after them: “So. And now out with you. Out with you. Thanks for your visit. Also go to Bali. Say hello to your friends when they come back from vacation in two to three weeks, well rested, to stick somewhere again.”

Climate Activists: Last Generation Bali Vacations Fuel Debate Over Double Standards

The background is a report by picture-Newspaper. Accordingly, two climate activists are said to have skipped a court hearing in Stuttgart. Both are said to have stuck with other activists on a federal highway in the fall. According to the report, a man was charged and a woman was to be called as a witness. But instead of appearing in court, they flew to Bali via Thailand and caused around 7.9 tons of CO₂, the tabloid calculated, triggering a heated debate.

The last generation had initially tried to justify the journey. Both activists had planned to stay in Bali for several months. In the meantime, however, they are back in Germany, apparently also because the district court in Stuttgart had not approved the trip. in one tazcontribution, the climate activists have since apologized.

Despite the Thailand debate: climate activists call for protests against highway expansion

For the climate activists, the uproar is extremely unfavorable. After the Lützerath protests, they have planned a nationwide day of action for this Friday. The Fridays for Future movement had called for demonstrations in several cities against the expansion of freeways. In Berlin, a rally is being planned on a bridge over the A100 city motorway. Events have also been announced in Hamburg, Wiesbaden and Stuttgart. But recently there had been criticism again and again because some activists, who are also supposed to draw salaries, repeatedly stuck to the streets and blocked traffic for hours.

Friedrich Merz: Trouble because of traveling by plane – action in Mainz is right for him

The critical voices also include prominent politicians such as Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) or Friedrich Merz (CDU). Conversely, both are a thorn in the side of the last generation: Lindner as a self-confessed Porsche driver and Merz as the owner of a pilot’s license. The fact that the CDU boss traveled to Sylt with his own plane for the Lindner wedding caused an outcry in the climate scene. In this respect, it is not surprising that the Union politician is now enjoying his tit for tat. (jkf)