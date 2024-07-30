Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

According to the locals, tourists should leave their cars in Croatia. The reason for this is dangerous driving maneuvers because of a sign.

Split – There are frequent traffic jams and delays at a traffic junction in the Croatian city of Split. For this reason, a new connecting road is to be built at the intersection where the roads to the A1 motorway and the city center separate. However, the responsible traffic authority must first deal with another problem: Due to a sign, tourists in Croatia repeatedly cause near-accidents with residents.

“Could avoid collision” – residents complain about tourists in Croatia

A reader reported to the Croatian news portal Slobodna Dalmacijathat he called the police two years ago after a camper van cut him off. He was sitting in the car with his children when the incident occurred. “I was only able to avoid a collision by braking suddenly.” According to him, this happens every day, which is why it is necessary to “act as quickly as possible before something worse happens.”

Another resident had a similar experience. He said that every day he sees tourists changing lanes at the last minute and cutting off the route. He wondered why the sign, which apparently indicates that they should get in line early, could not be put up 100 meters earlier. According to the news portal, the relevant sign is only a few meters before the intersection, which forces drivers who are not familiar with the area to change lanes abruptly.

There was also drama because of a sign at a campsite in Croatia: tourists took over the wild island of Vrgada in order to get a free holiday. To do so, they put up a sign that said “Private”.

Due to driving style of tourists – authority in Croatia puts up additional sign

The Croatian road construction authority Hrvatske ceste appears to be taking the problem seriously. A spokeswoman announced to the news portal that “the affected section of the state road will be equipped with an additional traffic sign as soon as possible.” It will be a signpost. The reason for this is that the road construction authority is still waiting for the technical acceptance. Only then can the permit be granted.

In the region around Split, several major projects are underway or have recently been completed, as Information from the Croatian Road Authority They are intended to improve traffic flow and increase safety. One highlight is the new bridge to the island of Čiovo. It was opened to traffic in July 2018. The project cost a total of over 213 million kuna, the equivalent of around 28 million euros. The majority was financed by the EU financed.

This holiday season, many tourists will probably have to do without their cars, whether they like it or not: a popular Croatian city charges up to 200 euros for a parking space. Holidaymakers will have to dig deep into their pockets, especially in the old town. (cln)