Households that use the car a lot will soon be more expensive once road pricing is introduced. The government wants this from 2030, on the one hand to prevent driving on fossil fuels, on the other hand because the income from taxes will be lost now that more electric cars are driven.

The eight variants studied are based on rates per kilometre. In the current calculations, the costs are on average between 7.3 and 8.2 cents per kilometer driven. How high that rate will eventually be depends on the variant that the cabinet will choose. A single rate can be chosen for all types of cars, but it is also possible to opt for a higher taxation of cars that run on fossil fuels.

There is also a variant in which electric cars have to pay almost nothing, namely 1.34 cents per kilometer, while diesel cars in that variant pay 18.35 cents. There is also a variant that looks at the weight of the car.

It is clear, however, that two-income households see costs rise on average in all variants. After all, they drive the most. The reverse also applies: car taxes for households without workers (retired or unemployed) decrease in the variants.

Leave the car parked more often

The researchers think that the Dutch will drive less on average as a result of the new levy. This would even decrease by 9 percent: from more than 14,000 kilometers to 13,000 kilometers in the Netherlands and abroad. The effect is greatest in less populated areas, where people are expected to leave their cars at home more often. Most often in Friesland, the researchers think. In North Holland and Zeeland, motorists will pay more per kilometer than they do now. Flevoland is also in that list, but many lease companies are located there.

Road pricing has been a hot topic for years, which the VVD in particular did not want to deal with. Nevertheless, it was agreed in the coalition agreement that we will work towards ‘payment according to use’, preferably in 2030.

The cabinet is also more or less forced because more and more electric cars are on the road, which the cabinet also wants with a view to the climate. The downside is that less car tax comes in, just like money through fuel excise duties. That is good for more than 16 billion euros. In the variants for road pricing, it seems that the cabinet will receive more, up to 18 billion euros, but at the same time it will lose costs for the introduction of the system.

To see what the new scheme should look like, the government commissioned research into the kilometer rate, the effects on car taxes and citizens’ income and whether it is possible to tamper with the odometer to evade payment per kilometer.

Little cupboard

Research has also been done into: how do you ensure affordable mileage registration? This can be done roughly in two ways: either based on current mileage registration or with a separate box.

Three solutions have been investigated: using the existing mileage registration, or a device without GPS recording of the location and one with GPS. Based on that research, the conclusion is that the existing kilometer registration best fits the basic principles: simplicity, privacy and low costs. A point of attention is the susceptibility to fraud of the existing meter reading registration.

The plan is now to have everyone give their opinion on the government proposal in the spring of 2023. That should be completed in the fall. In 2024, that bill must be submitted to the House of Representatives and the Senate. In 2026, the implementing organizations can prepare for the introduction of road pricing and it should actually start in 2030.

