A doctor’s practice from Bassum (Lower Saxony) has observed that frequent corona testing is increasingly leading to nosebleeds in children.

Bassum – “Since testing became compulsory for the students, more and more children who suffer from nosebleeds come to us,” says Neptina Zohbi, who is the manager of Dr. Faleh Zohbi in Bassum takes over. These are mainly primary school students.

According to Zohbi, spitting or sucking tests for children are desirable alternatives, as reported by Kreiszeitung.de. Because some children and parents are already very desperate. Obtaining alternative tests, however, is not that easy.